Is Elizabeth Gray the purple haired woman screaming at people not wearing masks? 

Elizabeth Gray, the current candidate for Utah’s city council is under hot water after conservatives alleged that she was the purple haired woman screaming at others. Currently, the video is circulating all over social media. X users have a variety of things to say about her nevertheless.

According to Sportskeeda, Elizabeth Gray recently made waves on social media as a video of her causing a commotion at a Costco store went viral. Furthermore, she was shopping at Costco with another person when both of them began yelling at another shopper for not wearing a mask.

Following that, Gray, easily recognizable with her black mask and distinctive purple hair, is apparently a candidate for the American Fork City Council in Utah. This adds an intriguing layer to the incident in the video on circulation everywhere. In the footage, she can be heard verbally confronting a man pushing a cart filled with Huggies boxes.

Elizabeth Gray screaming at non maskers?

Gotta love two obese thunderbeasts yelling at someone else to care about their “health” when they clearly don’t care themselves. 🙄 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) August 27, 2023

Conservatives on X state that Elizabeth Gray and her “friend” should take care of their own health. This jap is in full response to her being quite overweight. Furthermore, users are showing their distaste towards overweight individuals talking about healthy living while not regarding their own health.

Any time one of the kiddos comes home from school with a wild tale to tell- I always ask – what color was the teachers hair? Usually, these tales come from substitutes or teaches coming in for the hour, etc.

One substitute last year thought the 6th grade classroom would be a… — Duchymarie 🧐 (@hova1066) August 27, 2023

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, others are complaining that they are visibly avoiding people with peculiar hair colors. They claim that these colorful hair individuals may take anything as offensive and will overreact. Furthermore, a mother states that she will always enquire about her child’s teacher, especially if they have colourful hair.

Even more disturbing is the fact she is a mental health counselor — Lana S Savin (@lssavin) August 28, 2023

However, many are upset with the fact that someone like her is able to run as a candidate for an important role. Some claim that she is also a mental health counselor which is quite concerning if she behaves like that in public.

- Advertisement -

Regardless, Americans would obviously prefer someone with more sense and stability to run for office. Unfortunately for her, it appears that her career in politics may not be what she expects it to be.

Read More News

Related Posts