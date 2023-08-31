Paris Jackson slams critics for mocking her armpit hair

Paris Jackson responded to social media trolls after she posted a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 65th birthday, but it was mired in controversy with her armpit hair exposed.

In an Instagram video she shared, the 25-year-old singer reminisced about her father while wearing a sleeveless dress and tying her hair up, inadvertently revealing her armpit hair.

Unfortunately, some commenters focused on her armpit hair, with remarks ranging from discussing cleanliness to accusing her of using the video to showcase her choice not to shave. Jackson took to Twitter to address the comments, clarifying that she didn’t tie her hair up to display her armpit hair intentionally. She explained that she hadn’t shaved her armpits for years and often forgets it’s there, and urged people to move past this issue.

Armpit hair humour

Jackson humorously concluded her tweet by mentioning that she was actually tying her hair up to emphasize her jawline. This exposed her armpit hair. Many fans rallied behind her, expressing support for her authenticity and individual choices.

In her Instagram video, Jackson spoke about her father’s aversion to celebrating his birthday during his lifetime and his request for his children not to acknowledge it. She discussed the social media pressure to publicly honor birthdays and shared how not posting about her dad’s birthday resulted in harsh online judgments, including cruel comments and even death threats.

Celebrating Michael’s birthday

This response from Jackson came shortly after her brothers, Prince and Blanket “Bigi,” made a rare public appearance in Las Vegas to commemorate their father’s birthday. They greeted fans at a Michael Jackson-themed Cirque du Soleil performance, signing autographs and taking pictures.

Jackson, who is a performer herself, also took the stage on that day and expressed her deep gratitude for her father’s legacy, stating that his dedication paved the way for her to stand on stage and sing. She acknowledged owing everything to him.

