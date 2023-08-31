Selena Gomez underwent surgery for broken hand

Although fans are enthusiastic about Selena Gomez’s latest single, her primary concern lies with her health. In response to an Instagram post from a fan account promoting her new song “Single Soon,” Gomez revealed that she was dealing with an injury.

She shared in the comments section that she had broken her hand and undergone surgery. Her main focus is creating music with her friends, rather than prioritizing sales. Gomez did not reveal how she injured her hand or when the surgery was done.

A surgery

Last Thursday at midnight, Gomez, known for her role in “Only Murders in the Building,” released her new dance track “Single Soon.” This marks her first musical release of 2023. The upbeat pop song, produced by benny blanco and Cashmere Cat, features lyrics like “I’m choosing this outfit, trying on these shoes, because I’ll be single soon.” It shows Gomez breaking up and then enjoying singlehood.

The accompanying music video includes a charming reference to a memorable scene from “Sex and the City.” In the video, which celebrates single life, Gomez playfully ends a relationship with a former partner using a Post-it note, reminiscent of a well-known breakup scene from the HBO series involving the character Berger.

Gomez also cleverly teased the new song with a nod to “Sex and the City.” She shared a video clip on social media in which she mimicked a scene from the show. Additionally, she integrated audio from an episode where Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha has a conversation with an unmemorable lover. Gomez’s imitation of the scene garnered praise from Cattrall herself.

Kim Cattrall’s approval

Cattrall, who is 67 years old, reposted Gomez’s video on her social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) and conveyed her approval with a lipstick emoji. This interaction adds a playful touch to Gomez’s promotion of her new music and its tie-in with popular culture.

