As the grand opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics approaches on July 26, be ready for the once-in-a-lifetime spectacular! With just over six months remaining, the figures are just mind-boggling: this quadrennial spectacle is expected to reach previously unheard-of heights thanks to an incredible budget of about nine billion euros. With a staggering one billion viewers expected to see the incredible spectacle of the opening ceremony, excitement is at an all-time high.

The 2024 Paris Olympics

10,500 athletes will reside in the suburban Saint-Denis Olympic Village for the 2015 Paris Games. 329 events spanning 32 sports will take place, including debuts like sport climbing, skateboarding, breaking, and surfing in Tahiti.

A diplomatic touch will be added to this worldwide celebration of sportsmanship and unity as athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete as neutrals in the Games, which have invited 203 nations, including the Refugee Team. An article from Scroll.in mentioned.

The current financial landscape of the Games is just as ambitious as the activities themselves, with an astounding 8.8 billion euros allocated to them. Nevertheless, until the post-Games audit, the grand figure is still unknown. The massive scope of this global event is shown by the projection that 3 billion euros in public monies might be allocated to the Olympics, according to France’s national audit office.

The Olympics and Paralympic Games, which are scheduled for July 26 to August 11 and August 28 to September 8, respectively, are anticipated to attract a massive audience of 15 million people and are envisioned as an attraction for sports fans worldwide. Around 12 percent, or two million visitors, the Paris tourist bureau predicts will be foreigners, with a significant surge of 1.5 million during the Olympics, mostly from the United States and the United Kingdom.

