Paternity lawsuit leads to more investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances

Due to an Arkansas case involving a basic child support dispute, President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, will need to answer additional questions about his investments, art sales, and other financial transactions.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell stated that his client has handed Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas woman who is the mother of their four-year-old daughter, $750,000 in total during an exceptional two-hour court hearing in which all parties were present.

Child-support dispute

In 2017, there were rumours that Hunter Biden had an affair with 32-year-old Lunden Roberts.

Roberts requested that Meyer hold Biden in contempt of court and imprison him, claiming that he has been hiding financial information from the judge in order to avoid paying child support.

Abbe Lowell, the attorney for Biden, stated in court on Monday that the former vice president has already contributed $750,000, or $20,000 per month, to the upkeep of his daughter Navy Joan, whom he has never acknowledged publicly.

After Biden refused to acknowledge the child, Roberts filed the paternity lawsuit in 2019. It was reopened in September after Biden requested that Meyer reduce his monthly payments, citing a “substantial material change in (his) financial circumstances.”

Paternity lawsuit

The findings of a DNA test in 2019 that established Biden was the girl’s biological father were not disputed by him, but he has never publicly recognised her existence and maintains he has no memory of the relationship.

Roberts has disputed Biden’s efforts to lower his monthly child support payments, lawyers in the paternity lawsuit have claimed.

Fight over Biden’s finances

The basic child support clash has transformed into a partisan proxy battle — Roberts’ attorneys are outspoken GOP activists, and many of their requests for Hunter Biden’s financial records merged with what House Republicans are also trying to obtain.

Roberts’ attorney Clint Lancaster brought up Hunter Biden’s painting sales, which have raised conflict-of-interest questions and are also being scrutinized by the House Oversight Committee.

