Al Pacino stunned to become a father at 83, asks for paternity test

Al Pacino is finding it hard to believe that he has become a father at 83. He thought he was no longer able to have children due to a medical condition he has and he is now demanding a paternity test.

His girlfriend Noor Alfallah recently became pregnant at 29. She agreed to take the prenatal test and Pacino is definitely the father it seems but he is still disbelieving of the fact according to sources.

“Al was stunned by the baby news and didn’t believe he could ever get anyone pregnant. He has requested a paternity test,” said one source.

The source also told OK magazine, “Behind the scenes, he does feel that Noor is trying to trap him. By his account, the relationship was casual and now he’ll be tied to this woman for the rest of his life.”

However other Hollywood insiders are finding this hard to believe simply because Alfallah is not new to Hollywood. She grew up in Beverly Hills and has dated the likes of Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood though it appears she has a penchant for ‘fatherly figures’.

“She doesn’t need Al’s money!”, said the source.

The baby was born on June 15 and is named Roman Pacino. This will be his fourth child. He has three children with two other women and has never been married.

In an interview with the Daily Mail last month the actor spoke about why he has never been married.

“On women, I can be funny and glib. Or I really can try to tell you. Where to start? I have always enjoyed the company of women. I have very close women friends. I could probably sit her for a long time and tell you why that is, or why I think it is. But to say a lot would be an understatement, right?”

Pacino started dating Alfallah in April 2022. Strangely enough his long time colleague Robert DeNiro also became a father recently at 79. DeNiro became dad to his seventh child, this time with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

