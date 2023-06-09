Mike Pence doesn’t want Trump to be the US president ever again

Former US vice-president Mike Pence, 64, vehemently stated that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, alluding to presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

“And anyone who asked someone else to put them over the constitution should never be president of the United States again,” Pence added with conviction.

To date, this is the most powerful rejection of Donald Trump by Pence and he said this during a speech launching his 2024 campaign.

Pence on Trump

Pence thinks that Trump has abandoned conservative beliefs and has been dishonest to the US Constitution.

He also stated that the former president aided the mob that invaded the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and had falsely implied that he (Pence) has the authority to void the election.

“But the American people deserve to know that on that day, President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution,” he said.

For Pence, Trump’s actions on 6 January should debar him from sitting in the White House again.

Pence on Ron DeSantis

His address was largely devoted to his differences with Trump, but he also attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a rival Republican for the presidency in 2024.

Aiming DeSantis for his previous comments regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Pence added, “Donald Trump and others who would seek the presidency would walk away from our traditional role on the world stage.”

Behind in polls?

A Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted last month found that Mr. Pence is polling at 5%, compared to Trump’s 44%. Todd Wilson, a former Trump supporter, stated that he thought Mr. Pence “needs to be a little bit stronger.”

According to Todd, Pence’s modesty was desirable, however, the former Trump follower thinks that if one is vying for the highest office in the land, one needs to be a little bit of a “bulldog,” and that’s what Pence lacked.

