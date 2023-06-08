Lululemon UNFIRES their BRAVE employees but now SUFFERING from ALLEGATIONS on CHILD LABOUR 

Lululemon, alongside Fox News, seems to be the next target from the conservative community. Furthermore, it appears that due to the backlash, they are unfiring the staff who did the brave thing by calling the authorities to deal with shoplifters. This issue previously sparked an outrage with many stating that they can now simply steal from Lululemon.

An article from a 2018 Business Insider article states, Chip Wilson, the founder of Lululemon, sparks controversy with his at the time, new ebook by expressing a nonchalant view on child labor. He states that he doesn’t necessarily oppose it. In his book, “Little Black Stretchy Pants,” Wilson suggests that he favors the idea of children working when they are unsuitable for school.

Additionally, he reveals that all of his own children began working for his family business at the tender age of five. Known for his occasionally contentious opinions, Wilson’s controversial statements have caused difficulties for both himself and Lululemon in the past.

Furthermore, there were complaints on the conditions for their factory workers. Some claim that they are beaten and suffer from humiliation for them to receive only $106 a month.

There are some liberal users stating that the employees lost their jobs due to engaging with the thieves, not for calling the cops. In addition to this, the user states that most stores have the same policy as Lululemon. However, conservatives are not accepting this as a fact as stealing is still wrong.

Following that, customers of Lululemon are complaining that this is a deep insult to them. This is because of the fact that they are paying for these expensive apparel, which obviously cost significantly less to make. At the same time, it appears that initially, the company was allowing other people to steal their expensive merchandise from them without any consequences.

Another Twitter user states that she went in one of their stores once, took a look at their price tags and subsequently left. Following that, she states that with this out in the air, she will never return to their store ever again. Another user jokes that she can actually walk out with their clothes for free as it seems that the brand does not care about customers robbing them.

