Pharrell Williams says BTS will feature in his album with a new song

Pharrell Williams and the K-pop idol group BTS are collaborating on a new song that will be in a new album by Williams entitled “Phriends”.

The big revelations were made by Williams during an interview by BTS’ RM for Rolling Stone magazine conducted in September at the Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art.

The idea of the collaboration came after Big Hit Music announced that BTS will be coming out with a solo release and during the interview, Williams mentioned RM’s upcoming solo album and he offered a collaboration.

According to Williams, he will be coming out with a new album titled “Phriends” and BTS will be in it.

When RM asked Williams about his new projects, the latter revealed the collaboration with BTS.

“Well, my project, it’s called.it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is ‘Phriends.’ It’s the volume one,” said Pharrell.

He added, “You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.”

“I just love this song,” said RM.

“I love it too. Everyone that hears it is like, ‘Whoa.’ I love it, love it, love it,” said Williams.

Williams offer

“But I’m just going to put this out there. You said you’re 90 percent done with your solo album. But if within that last 10 percent, if you need – you don’t need me, but I mean.” he said.

RM replied, “I always needed you, for 15 years.”

“OK, well, if you want to do something, we can actually do it.,” said Williams to which RM replied, “Please.”

Pharrell added, “Yeah, and you tell me what you want. Uptempo? We go uptempo.”

“I’m honored and grateful,” said RM.

Korean media outlet Newsen reported on Nov. 2 that RM will have a solo album with the goal of releasing it on Nov. 25.

