Philippines: Face masks still the best option to fight off Covid-19

Manila — A survey conducted by the independent research group OCTA has shown that most Filipinos still prefer to wear face masks in public to protect them against Covid-19.

The result of the survey, which was conducted from April 22 to 25, 2022, was presented in a forum on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 3 making wearing of face mask optional outdoors.

“This [survey] shows part of the reason why [there are] very few reactions from the people against the new policy of the President because 30 percent of the adult population will continue to wear masks six months after Covid-19 is declared controlled,” OCTA president Ranjit Rye said.

“Twenty-eight percent, a considerable number, will continue to wear masks a year after Covid-19 is declared under control,” he added.

He noted that the survey has proven that there is a consensus among adult Filipinos that wearing a face mask is important and there is no need to encourage them to comply with it.

The survey had 2,400 respondents.

“We don’t need to mandate it [because] people will wear it and the big chunk of the population will continue to wear it even after Covid-19 is declared gone,” Rye pointed out.

Moreover, based on the survey, 16 percent of respondents said they will continue to wear face masks even two years after the disease has been under control, while 18 percent said they will continue to wear face masks even five years after.

Only 9 percent did not know until when they will wear face masks once the spread of Covid-19 is declared controlled.

Under EO No. 3, the voluntary wearing of face masks in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation will be allowed.

However, non-fully vaccinated individuals, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals are still highly encouraged to wear their masks.

