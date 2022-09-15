See the Philippines Like Never Before with vivo and AirAsia

- Advertisement -

Manila, Sept. 15 — vivo Philippines, one of the leading smartphone brands in the country, recently announced its partnership with AirAsia Philippines to help boost tourism by capturing the beauty of the Philippines with its newest midrange champion-the vivo Y35.

vivo, in a bid to encourage and entice more traveling Filipinos to dabble in content creation, is giving away a freebie set consisting of a fitness tracker or a TWS bluetooth earphones to the first 200 AirAsia passengers who will purchase a vivo Y35. To claim the freebie, the purchasing passenger needs to present their AirAsia boarding pass from travels done from August 13 to September 12. The freebie promo will run from October 1 to October 30 in selected participating vivo concept stores/kiosks nationwide.

Now that travel restrictions have loosened, travelers are eager to get back on the road and reclaim the time and opportunities halted by the pandemic. Airline companies such as AirAsia Philippines are pulling all the stops to sustain this boost and help fulfill people’s overdue travel goals and vacations.

Exploring the Philippines with AirAsia through the lens of vivo

vivo recently launched the vivo Y35, the newest addition to its smartphone line up. This new variant in vivo’s Y series offers exciting and innovative features that will enable users to do more with its fast-charging capabilities and huge storage capacity. In addition, the vivo Y35 also includes new and enhanced AI-powered cameras that are suitable for creating and capturing unforgettable memories. vivo will be putting the new vivo Y35’s camera to the test with the help of AirAsia.

vivo Y35 in Dawn Gold

vivo and AirAsia will be creating and promoting activities outside of the airline company’s high-traffic destinations using the vivo Y35 to record the best sceneries and moments in every angle, in vivid detail.

Steve Dailisan, Head of Communications and Public Affairs of AirAsia Philippines, shares excitement for the breakthrough partnership between vivo and AirAsia during the vivo Y35 Virtual Media Launch

vivo and AirAsia have also invited content creators Roxie Smith and Dustin Yu to fly to Zamboanga and Davao, two of AirAsia’s 16 domestic destinations. Using the vivo Y35, Roxie and Dustin will document the exciting moments of their adventures and all of the cities’ best and iconic spots, breathtaking sceneries and, perhaps, even undiscovered gems. Roxie and Dustin will be sharing photos and videos on their personal accounts and AirAsia’s social media pages. Explorers and travelers at heart and those in dire need of an out-of-town getaway should definitely look forward to these posts from Roxie and Dustin.

vivo and AirAsia announced their breakthrough partnership during the vivo Y35 virtual media launch last September 9, 2022.

- Advertisement 2-

“We are more than excited to be working with vivo and Roxie and Dustin, who are both very talented content creators. The rebound of tourism will benefit immensely from the content of revenge travelers as such will inspire more to follow suit. With the imaging power of vivo Y35, we expect more Filipinos to engage in content creation as they go back on the road. Together, with all the social storytellers of today, we can shine the spotlight on more destinations present in our beautiful country, shares Steve Dailisan, Head of Communications and Public Affairs of AirAsia Philippines.

“We are truly grateful for AirAsia Philippines for giving us this opportunity to collaborate with them on a project that is significant to the recovery of the travel industry. With the new vivo Y35, immortalizing life’s best moments has just gotten more exciting. We are looking forward to seeing how Roxie and Dustin will showcase the best of Zamboanga and Davao with the vivo Y35’s powerful cameras,” added Kelly Oliveros, vivo Philippines Senior Brand Marketing Supervisor.

The vivo Y35 is now available for purchase for only Php14,999 at vivo’s website , official online stores in Lazada, Shopee and TikTok, and vivo’s official stores nationwide.

To learn more about the vivo Y35, visit its website at www.vivo.com/ph or follow vivo on their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

- Advertisement 3-

Read More Stories:

Hong Kong tycoon to pay HK$10 million to dancer severely injured in Mirror concert