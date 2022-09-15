Hong Kong tycoon to pay HK$10 million to dancer severely injured in Mirror concert

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li Tzar-Kai will fork out HK10 million (USD$1.27million) to help the dancer who was badly injured during a Mirror concert in July.

The billionaire said this sum would be in addition to covering the cost of medical fees for 27 year old Mo Li Kai-yin.

Li who is chairman of PCCW the parent company of the concert organizers MakerVille said he sympathized deeply with the family.

“When I visited Mo with his family in the hospital last week, I repeatedly reiterated my concern about the accident and promised to do my best to help,” he said in a statement.

“I understand that financial assistance cannot alleviate their pain, but I hope I can do my part to help Mo and his family during this difficult time.”

However, in a statement released on Sept 12, the performer’s father, Reverend Derek Li Shing-lam, rejected the billionaire’s donation and other offers of help from churches and individuals. He noted the concert organisers had already promised they would bear his son’s medical costs.

Before those responsible have been properly dealt with, all these donations are premature,” said Derek Li.

The pastor said in a South China Morning Post report that he would not accept any donation until the task force’s investigation had concluded, which would give his son and other injured performers their dignity and justice.

“Although [Mo’s] mental condition is turning positive, but as to what will happen to his life going forwards, we are very worried as his ageing parents,” the pastor said. “If his situation does not improve and we pass away one day, we would be leaving with regrets and sadness.”

Derek Li said on Sept 10 that his son had begun the second phase of treatment over the past week, and no longer needed a ventilator.

“[Mo] told us: ‘I have accepted that I’m going to be under hospital treatment for a long time, and I will face it calmly’,” the reverend said.

“Although it is sad and we feel helpless to hear that as parents, I am relieved as he not only has a goal, but also faith in God.”

The doctors had earlier said that Mo Li only had a five percent chance of recovery of his motor skills and sensory nerves.

Richard Li is the youngest son of the famous magnate Li Ka-shing. He also spoke to the family and medical team on treatment options.

“Over the weekend, I learned that Mo’s condition has improved, and I continue to feel the courage and perseverance of Mo and his family from [his father’s] prayer letters,” he added.

The medical authorities have said that the dancer’s condition has moved from critical to serious. He is still currently at the ICU at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mo Li and another dancer, Chang Tsz-fung were injured after a four-by-four-metre screen collapsed onto the stage during a Mirror concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum on July 28.

