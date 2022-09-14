Smith predicted Queen’s death and now predicts King Charles death

- Advertisement -

Some users on Twitter, including one Logan Smith, and TikTok like to play a game of predictions and in some cases, one or two of them will get almost right.

On TikTok, a man predicted the Queen will die in October this year and since the Queen’s passing, people have revisited to check if the ‘time traveller’ as he calls himself, got it right.

While his predictions were not that accurate, it was the closest possible you will agree.

But then, there is this man, Logan Smith, who got his predictions about the date the Queen will die absolutely right!

Now, he is going viral again for his newest prediction about the Royals, saying King Charles III will die on March 28, 2026.

Logan Smith claimed on Twitter in July that Queen Elizabeth II would die on September 8, 2022 – a date that we have now learned is correct.

However, as we can see, his royal death predictions did not end there and King Charles would probably be worried.

Smith’s tweet from over two months ago quickly went viral following news of the Queen’s death, and his account was set to private before being suspended by Twitter, according to The Mirror.

Smith and others

Why did Twitter suspend his account, no one knows. It is perhaps at Twitter’s loss because a lucky TikToker managed to screengrab the tweet and has since gone viral with a video that got 3.7 million views at the time of writing.

When Charles’s 96-year-old mother died, he inherited the throne. Some in the comments thought his reign wouldn’t last long at 73 years old.

The eerie part is Mr Logan Smith had made the predictions of the Queen’s and Charles’ death in the tweet posted in July.

Claiming to be a real time traveller, a TikTok user posted a video of predictions in which it narrates what will happen in then near future.

“Queen Elizabeth went in 2022, October 4. In 2046, Niagara Falls has a huge blockage, and water levels start to rise. Be warned,” the user wrote.

People were already shocked at the near-accuracy of the predictions. Now, people are going nuts with this Twitter prediction. What say you?

