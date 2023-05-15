Why do you feel physically ill after a breakup? An explainer

Why do you feel physically ill after a breakup? Here is our explainer.

There is nothing worse than the anguish of jilted love or being cheated by a partner. Or the torment of bitter separation. It can feel like being hit by Covid-19, SARS, cancer, and diarrhea all at once.

It’s impossible to eat or sleep, all you can do is constantly check your phone, hoping that the person you’re waiting for will message you again. The feeling is so intense that you have to suppress the urge to vomit, and it seems like your heart is being twisted in your stomach, with the potential to break into countless fragments. Even consuming vegan mint chocolate chips and ice cream cannot alleviate the situation.

Breakups and Being Physically Ill

Breakups can be very emotional experiences, and the stress and sadness that often accompany them can have physical effects on the body. Here are a few reasons why people may feel physically ill after a breakup:

Stress

The emotional distress caused by a breakup can trigger the body’s stress response, which can cause physical symptoms such as headaches, muscle tension, and digestive problems.

Sleep disturbance

Breakups can often disrupt sleep patterns, and lack of sleep can lead to physical symptoms like fatigue, headaches, and nausea.

Loss of appetite

Many people experience a loss of appetite or difficulty eating after a breakup, which can lead to physical symptoms such as weakness, dizziness, and fainting.

Hormonal changes

Emotional distress can also trigger hormonal changes in the body, which can cause physical symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, and headaches.

Immune system response

Stress and emotional upheaval can weaken the immune system, making people more susceptible to illness.

“Love-sickness”

The term “lovesick” doesn’t have a medical definition, but it describes a genuine and overwhelming experience that can elicit physical responses in the body. As the name suggests, lovesickness can genuinely feel like a physical illness or ache.

“Feeling lovesick isn’t a clinical condition, but it is a biological response, which can produce a host of physical symptoms, including heart palpitations, shortness of breath, stomach pain, loss of sleep, and depression,” explains Sarah Gundle, PsyD, a clinical psychologist who specializes in breakups and trauma.

“There may also be obsessive thoughts, anxiety, and loss of appetite.” So, your inability to eat or sleep? Valid.

“Lovesickness is often described as being profoundly heartbroken, experiencing intense grief, and being consumed by thoughts or feelings related to a romantic partner and a longing to be with them again,” Sommerfeldt adds.

How long does lovesickness last?

The duration of lovesickness cannot be precisely determined. According to Sommerfeldt, the spell of lovesickness may persist for a few weeks for some individuals, while for others, it may take several months or even years. “The length of time a person experiences lovesickness can vary widely, depending on both the person and the circumstances,” she explains.

Similar to the speed at which people fall in love varies, the process of recovering from heartbreak or lovesickness is also unique for each individual.

It’s important to keep in mind that taking some time for your heart to heal is completely natural because eventually, it will.

