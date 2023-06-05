So much “pink paint” was used in the making of Barbieland, global paint company loses supply

The production of Greta Gerwig’s next Barbie movie required so much pink paint that it washed out the entire global inventory of one tint company.

In the Architectural Digest interview, Gerwig and Sarah Greenwood, the movie’s production designer, a six-time Oscar nominee, said the film had caused an international shortage of pink paint. “The world ran out of pink,” she told the magazine.

Barbieland Exaggeration?

The paint company used in the movie, Rosco, confirmed that the movie did use a lot of their paint. However, Lauren Proud, vice president of global marketing at Rosco, said that while the movie did use a lot of their paint, it didn’t use up all of their stock because it also happened to coincide with larger supply chain issues that occurred during Covid-19 and severe weather in Texas in early 2021.

“There was this shortage and then we gave them everything we could — I don’t know they can claim credit,” she said, but acknowledged: “They did clean us out on paint.”

In the interview, Gerwig stated that the Barbieland design was influenced by Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, An American in Paris, the Kaufmann House in Palm Springs, Wayne Thiebaud paintings, and the bright pink color was crucial in “maintaining the ‘kid-ness'” of the film’s style.

Gerwig clarified that she wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much, adding that she didn’t want to forget what made her love Barbie when she was a little girl.

Just enough paint was obtained by the set designers to allow the continued production of the movie, which was primarily shot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

Margot Robbie plays the title character in the film and also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie will debut on July 21 all over the world.

