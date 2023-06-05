How rituals maintain adult friendships

The pressures of the job, family, and other commitments might make keeping adult connections more difficult, but making friends may seem effortless during childhood and youth.

The creation of rituals, however, is a potent tool that can aid in the development of adult connections.

Rituals are a series of acts carried out regularly and with purpose. They are frequently related to religious or cultural practices. They provide our life with a sense of order, comfort, and consistency.

Friendship Rituals

When it comes to friendships, rituals are vital to sustaining and strengthening the tie between people.

Shared Experiences – As adults, our schedules can get chaotic and full of responsibilities, making it challenging to make time for deep conversations with friends. Friends can set out time to communicate and engage with one another by creating rituals like a monthly dinner get-together or a regular book club meeting. These shared experiences provide enduring memories that enhance the friendship overall.

Reliability – Having routines in place gives friends something to look forward to and rely on in a fast-paced, constantly-changing world. Friendships can be exciting and stable when they look forward to a Sunday brunch or a weekly hike.

Communication/Emotional support – Friends create a secure area to talk about their pleasures, worries, and struggles by consistently participating in rituals. Rituals offer chances for honest and sincere interactions, whether it’s discussing successes at a regular coffee chat or asking for guidance at a monthly wine night.

Develop common interests – Individuals change throughout time, and the same is true of their passions and interests. However, participating in shared rituals enables friends to explore novel pursuits and identify areas of agreement. Whether it’s taking a cooking class, joining a sports team, or organizing an annual camping trip, rituals offer a framework for exploring novel pursuits and strengthening friendships.

Establishing rituals that are compatible with everyone’s schedules, interests, and talents is crucial. Rituals are made pleasurable and long-lasting by striking the correct balance between rigidity and adaptability.

The photo above is from Pexels

