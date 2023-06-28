Pink stunned as fan throws mother’s ashes on stage

Singer Pink was left shocked when a fan threw her mother’s ashes onto the stage during her show in London.

The 42-year-old singer was given a pouch containing the cremated remains and asked the audience member to confirm that they belonged to their mother.

Confused about the ‘gift’

Pink expressed her uncertainty about the situation, stating, “I don’t know how to feel about that.” She placed the bag at the edge of the stage and continued singing with a confused expression.

Aside from this unusual incident, Pink also received more conventional gifts from her loyal fans during her performances at the American Express Presents BST Hyde Park shows. These included teddy bears, flowers, and artwork.

Frog toys are strange for Pink

Pink mentioned that her husband, Carey Hart, found the collection of frog toys she received to be strange, so she now donates them to children’s hospitals.

Pink’s performances at Hyde Park were filled with stunning displays, including her somersaulting above fans while harnessed and her dancers backflipping in sync on trampolines. She captivated the audience with hits like “Raise Your Glass,” “Just Give Me A Reason,” and even covered Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love.” She also had a touching moment when she joined her daughter, Willow Sage, to perform their upbeat song “Cover Me In Sunshine.”

Memorable concert

During the concert, Pink took a moment to ensure the well-being of a fan who had fainted, pausing the show briefly until security arrived to assist them.

She also spoke about the loss of her father to cancer two years ago during the song “Trustfall’s When I Get There,” acknowledging that she will be processing her grief for the rest of her life.

In her performance of “Irrelevant,” footage of Black Lives Matter protests, Pride marches, pro-choice demonstrations, and Donald Trump appeared on screens as she delivered the protest song, creating a powerful visual statement.

