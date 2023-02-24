Pippa Middleton to inherit 10,000 acre estate

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews currently live in a £15 million Berkshire retreat after leaving their £17 million townhouse in Chelsea.

However, Matthews family also own the Glen Affric estate in the Scottish Highlands which will one day be passed down to him. Middleton’s father in law David Matthews bought the grounds in 2018 along with the main house, Affric Lodge which is set within 10,000 acres on a peninsula of the same name.

No one knows how much David bought it for but it costs £11,800 for a three night stay for up to eight people, or £17,800 for a group of 16 guests. The main lodge has a total of 18 rooms, comprising a whisky room, a sitting room, a dining room and various reading rooms decorated with paintings of Highland landscapes by 19th century artist Sir Edwin Landseer.

According to Hello magazine the late Queen’s grandmother Mary also stayed at the hunting lodge during the 19thcentury while David Beckham made an advertisement for Haig Club whiskey there in 2014.

The father-in-law of Pippa, David has held the titled the Laird of Glen Afric ever since he purchased the property and when James inherits it, Pippa will become known as Lady Glen Affric.

Pippa’s brother James Middleton also plays host at the estate. Describing his life at Glen Affric he said, “My ideal day at Glen Affric starts with a morning swim in the Loch. The Estate can provide wet suits for cold mornings! Then, a hearty breakfast cooked by the wonderful resident, James Lowe.

“After breakfast, a group activity like clay pigeon shooting is always a hit – even if it can get competitive at times! For lunch, the Estate boat can escort guests to the private fishing bothy at the far end of the Loch for a delicious picnic. Then, we return to the Lodge on foot, taking in the wonderful natural surroundings.

“Back at the Lodge, there’s the option of sailing, paddle boarding or canoeing on the Loch if guests are up to it. Then, after a freshen up, the evening starts with either a local whisky or gin tasting session – followed by a wonderful dinner prepared by Chef James and served in the elegant dining room or the Argentinian Grill room. After dinner, the lights go down and the music goes up!”

