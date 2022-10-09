Popular Korean dramas starring Jang Geun Suk

- Advertisement -

Jang Geun Suk, also known as Jang Keun Suk is named Prince of Asia for a reason. Blessed with good looks, Jang is also very talented and he is not just an actor but a singer, director and model too.

Since his debut as a child model at the age of five, his career has been very successful. The young Jang started his education in New Zealand where he learned English and Japanese.

The star started acting in the 1997 HBS sitcom Selling Happiness. Following that, he had a few small roles before his breakout role in 2008 with Beethoven Virus.

Here are some of Jang Geun Suk’s best Korean dramas that you should not miss.

You’re Beautiful

Starring opposite Korean actress Park Shin Hye, Jang Geun Suk plays Hwang Tae-kyung, the lead vocalist and guitarist of A.N.JELL, a fictional boy group. Hwang has a cold exterior but all is changed when he meets Park Shin Hye’s character, Ko Mi-nyeo. Mi-nyeo has a twin brother, Ko Mi-nam who becomes a music idol while Mi-nyeo is in the midst of becoming a nun.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mi-nam was unable to join A.N.Jell after he auditioned to join the group. Mi-nyeo then poses as her brother and joins the group where she meets Hwang, Kang Shin-woo and Jeremy of A.N.Jell.

2. Marry Me, Mary!

This 2010 rom-com stars Jang together with Moon Geun young as Wi Mae-ri. Also known as Mary Stayed Out All Night, it is based on the Daum webtoon of the same name. Wi is a single woman who resembles her late mother and has a temper like her deadbeat father. Due to financial issues, she drops out of college and starts to work odd jobs.

Wi accidentally hit musician Kang Mu-gyul (Jang Geun Suk) when she was driving her friends while working. The two became acquainted with each other. Wi’s father proposes that Wi marries his wealthy friend’s son, Byun Jung-in (Kim Jae-wook) to settle their financial problems.

When Wi refused, her father disallow her and then forges the couple’s signatures on a marriage registration. Wi then pretends to be married to Mu-gyul. Wi’s father then proposes that Wi spend 100 days with both men to see who she wants to marry.

3. Love Rain

This 2012 drama is set in the seventies and present day with Jang Geun Suk and Im Yoon-ah playing dual roles. The romance story spans over two generations. Seo In-ha (Jang Geun Suk) and Kim Yoon-hee (Im Yoon-ah) falls for each other the first time they meet. They are both studying in a university during the seventies.

Unfortunately fate is not on their side and the two did not end up with each other. Fast forward to 2012, In-ha (Jung Jin-young) is unhappily married to one of Yoon-hee’s former best friends, Baek Hye-Jung. He runs into Yoon-hee (Lee Mi-sook) after a long time and they reconciles.

In-ha’s son Seo Joon (Jang Geun Suk) and Yoon-hee’s daughter Jung Ha-na (Im Yoon-ah) bumps into each other and eventually they fall in love. In-ha and Yoon-hee plans to get hitched but when they found out about their children’s relationship, they then broke up. Finally Seo Joon and Jung Ha-na decides to get married with the blessing of their parents.

4. Bel Ami

Also known as Pretty Man in English, Bel Ami is based on the same titled 17-volume manhwa by Chon Kye-young.

Jang Geun Suk plays Dokgo Ma-te, an attractive man. When his mother passed away, she did not pass him the password to meet his father whom he never knew. She gives the password to Hong Yoo-ra (Han Chae-young), an ex-heiress who was once the daughter-in-law of a rich family whom she thinks Ma-te’s father is the chairman of.

Ma-te is promised the password if he can conquer several women and learn lessons from them. This is so that Ma-te can conquer Na Hong-ran, Yoo-ra’s former mother-in-aw and Chairman Park Ki-suk’s wife. IU plays Kim Bo-tong, a poor girl who chooses to help Ma-te.

Since high school, Bo-tong has had a crush on him and will do anything to help Ma-te succeed. Ma-te then falls for Bo-tong. Choi David (Lee Jang-woo), is the Chairman’s secret son and he too falls for Bo-tong.

