Premier League footballer arrested in dramatic swoop on suspicion of rape

A football player from the Premier League has been detained on rape accusations. The player was detained in north London; his identity cannot be revealed as he is protected by law.

The police staged the arrest in a dramatic swoop in six police cars, arriving at the soccer ace’s mansion while he was asleep at 3 am.

A prominent football player was detained by police after a woman accused him of raping her while they were on vacation in the Mediterranean.

One of the best players on his Premier League team, the international star was handcuffed and brought to police custody yesterday.

According to reports, the athlete’s club is aware of the circumstances and is working with the authorities, but neither the player nor the club’s names are being made public just yet.

A woman in her late 20s reported the rape to the authorities, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The alleged rape, according to the police, allegedly took place in June 2022.

The Met stated in a statement that the football player "was detained where he is today after being arrested at a house on rape suspicion. Investigations regarding the facts are still ongoing ".

The footballer is in his 20s (29 years of age) and is a full international. He is currently being grilled by the police about the alleged attack that happened last month.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Officers stated: “On July 4, police received a report of a rape accusation involving a woman in her 20s.

"The man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and put into custody where he remains," the police continued.

The Premier League footballer’s identity was confirmed by a second police statement but, as said above, it cannot be revealed yet.

