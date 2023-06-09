Pride protest turns violent at California school over LGBTQ+ month

A protest outside a California school erupted in violence when activists clashed with parents over the district’s LGBTQ policies in a protest against the pride month.

Fox News said that the protest took place at the Glendale Unified School District headquarters. On one side, parents who were opposed to the policies waved American flags while the protesters waved Pride flags.

The protestors had gathered outside a school board meeting to discuss a resolution to recognize June as Pride month.

Pride Protests

According to a USA Today report, the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) had recommended that the Board of Education adopt a resolution on June 6 to designate June 2023 as LGBTQ+ Pride month.

What happened next was protesters clashed over the recommendation with both sides waving their respective flags.

“Both sides took to social media to rally their supporters to convene at GUSD headquarters ahead of the last board meeting of the school year,” said the police.

The police said that a small group then started to become aggressive and engage in “behaviour deemed unsafe and a risk to public safety.” Three people were later arrested for using pepper spray and obstructing officers.

The police then issues an order to disperse around 6pm.

“After the initial arrests, additional attempts to de-escalate the crowd failed. The protest exceeded the bounds of peaceful assembly and in adherence to our duty to protect public safety. We encourage continued open dialogue and constructive engagement with community members,” said the police.

“We encourage continued open dialogue and constructive engagement with community members,” said the police department.

Statement on disinformation

On June 5 the GUSD said on Facebook that “intentional and harmful” disinformation had been circulating about what is being taught in schools.

“This includes disinformation about LGBTQ+ curriculum, sex education and supporting transgender and gender non-conforming youth,” said GUSD.

They also said that members of the board of education and district leaders have been visiting parents and guardians in order to clarify the erroneous information.

CNN reported that the district also issued a statement stating; “In Glendale Unified, we are committed to providing a safe, inclusive environment where every child can learn and thrive. We follow all laws and policies established by the California legislature and Department of Education.

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

