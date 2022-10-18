Prince Harry is rumoured to have cheated on Meghan Markle

- Advertisement -

It has been reported by Hindustan Times that the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry cheated on his wife Meghan Markle with a Burberry model while he was dating his wife. Angela Levin, royal expert and author revealed that the prince had a short fling with model Sarah Ann Macklin right after he met Markle, based on the article.

Levin said, based on a friend of Prince Harry that the model and prince started chatting with one another after meeting at a private party.

Levin, who wrote Prince Harry’s biography, said: “During the very early stages of his relationship with Meghan, Harry was thought to have gone on dates with Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin.”

“They met at a private party, he took her number and bombarded her with texts. But it turned out to be just a fling.

A friend said: ‘They go on but are quite different. She is very clean-living and barely drinks, and in that respect they were on a different wavelength. Harry was a bit noncommittal.”

A book also claimed that Markle threatened to leave the prince if he did not reveal their relationship to the world.

Meghan’s ultimatum scared Prince Harry, Valentine Low wrote in the book ‘Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties and have relocated to America with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The royal couple got married at the St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the UK on Saturday, 19 May 2018.

The groom is a member of the British royal family; the bride is American and previously worked as an actress, blogger, and charity ambassador and advocate.

It has been reported by Mint that if the Duke of Sussex criticises Queen Consort Camilla in his future memoir, his father, King Charles III will not allow him to attend his coronation, as reported by a source. His wife Meghan Markle will not be invited as well. A coronation ceremony for the King and Queen Consort will be happening at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The Daily Beast reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t be permitted to attend the coronation, according to a friend of Camilla, if the highly-awaited book mentions Camilla. According to the insider, Charles’ intensely-passionate relationship with Camilla and his feelings of protectiveness toward her are to blame for this.

