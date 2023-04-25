Prince Harry likely to be sitting ’10 rows back’ at King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry will likely be preparing to make a quick and unobtrusive exit from his father’s coronation on May 6. Harry will be attending the event without his wife Meghan Markle.

The palace’s former butler Paul Burrell told the Daily Mirror that Harry will be “in and out in a flash” and will likely not even speak with his father or brother so not having a front row seat will not be a big deal at all.

Icy Reception for Prince Harry?

Burrell who was Princess Diana’s butler told Dan Wootton there is little chance of a reconciliation between them. He also said Prince Harry may get an icy reception from the Windsors.

Meanwhile Markle will be in California with the children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Coincidentally Archie’s birthday is also on May 6 which is the same day as the coronation.

According to another royal source, “After much back and forth, Harry said he would be returning for the King’s coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit. Organizers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event.”

United Front

Prince Harry and Prince William have both agreed to present a united front for their father’s coronation and William has said that he will ‘tolerate’ his brother’s presence at the Coronation. William also rejected his brother’s demand for a meeting before the event.

“We know the palace staff is planning every entry, exit and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace’s ultimate objective is to avoid conflict,” said Kinsey Schofield who is the host of ‘To Di for Daily’ podcast in an interview with Fox News.

