Scarlett Johansson makes rare comment about former husband Ryan Reynolds

Most people have nothing nice to say about their exes. Most people except actress Scarlett Johansson. The Lost in Translation star speaks highly of her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds.

In an interview on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, Johansson, 38 shared about what she has learned from being married thrice and threw in a compliment for Reynolds, 46.

“You’ve been married two times?” asked Paltrow, 50, as she began the discussion, to which her guest responded, “Three times.”

Scarlett Johansson speaks highly of her ex

“Oh that’s right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!” added Paltrow.

“Yes,” laughed Johansson. “We weren’t married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man [2] or whatever.”

“We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house,” continued Paltrow, to which Johansson replied with a laugh, “He’s a good guy.”

After two years of marriage, Scarlett Johansson and Reynolds announced their split and finalized their divorce the following July.

The pair hardly talked about their short-lived relationship but in 2019, Johansson briefly talked about it in a Vanity Fair profile.

“I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old,” she said at the time.

“I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way,” she went on.

Second marriage to journalist

In 2014, the Avengers star got married to journalist Romain Dauriac. Dauriac and Johansson split up in 2017 but continue to co-parent their daughter, Rose, 8.

In 2017, the actress started seeing Colin Jost, a comedian from Saturday Night Live. Two years later the couple got engaged. Jost and Johansson married in a private ceremony at the actress’ home in Palisades, N.Y., and welcomed their first child together, a son named Cosmo, in 2021.

As for Reynolds, he started dating Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively in 2011. The following year, the pair got married on a South Carolina plantation — which they later apologized for after backlash.

The “Green Lantern” co-stars share four children: James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a 2-month-old infant whose name has not been revealed to the public.

Photo above is from Instagram

