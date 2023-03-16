Princess Kate’s jewelry choice for Commonwealth Day

Commonwealth Day was celebrated on Monday by 2.5 billion citizens in the Commonwealth of Nations.

Camilla, Queen Consort and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales commemorate the event by wearing a particularly special set of royal jewels, both in the form of extravagant sapphire and diamond brooches that totaled over $1 million worth of high-end jewelry put together.

Kate wore a navy Erdem blouse with white floral embroidery, a peplum, and a matching ruffled skirt, pairing the look with one priceless family heirloom, the Prince of Wales feather pendant worn as a brooch. The centerpiece features the Prince of Wales crest, surrounded by diamonds, sapphires, and emeralds. She also wore a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings that used to belong to Princess Diana.

Commonwealth Day

Commonwealth Day will be celebrated across the 56 Commonwealth member countries on Monday, March 13, 2023, with observances, speeches, exhibitions, and cultural events.

Commonwealth Day, with the theme ‘Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future,’ seeks to unite 2.5 billion Commonwealth citizens in celebration of their shared values and principles, as well as in pursuit of a common future centred on sustainability and peace.

This will be His Majesty King Charles III’s first Commonwealth Day as King and Head of the Commonwealth. The day will also commemorate the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter, which outlines the values and principles that unite the 56 Commonwealth countries, which account for one-third of the world’s population.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been seen wearing a pendant with historical significance, reflecting the royal family’s rich heritage. The pendant, known as the Prince of Wales pendant, first made its appearance on the Duchess in September during a visit with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. For this occasion, Kate added a stunning 15-carat cabochon emerald to the pendant, showcasing her elegant sense of style.

Prince of Wales Pendant

The Prince of Wales pendant has a storied past, dating back to 1863 when it was first created for the future Queen Alexandra upon her marriage to Queen Victoria’s son, the future King Edward VII. The exquisite piece was later passed down to the Queen Mother, who then lent it to Princess Diana during the 1980s.

Princess Diana was known for her unique sense of style and innovative ways of wearing jewelry. Instead of wearing the pendant as a brooch, she attached it to a diamond necklace and paired it with emerald earrings. These earrings have also been worn by Kate Middleton on several occasions, further solidifying the connection between the two royal women.

