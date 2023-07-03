Companies prioritize job-seekers familiar with ChatGPT

Today, job-hunting can be easy, if you know ChatGPT because companies are seeking job-seekers who are familiar with the platform. That is because companies at present give high priority to job-seekers who are well-versed in the capabilities of different AI chatbots.

According to a current report from ResumeBuilder, which surveyed 1,187 business leaders in the U.S., 91% of those currently hiring are looking for workers with ChatGPT experience.

Apprehensions on the use of AI

The technology has drawn criticism as well, particularly in light of privacy issues, ethics (particularly in the legal profession), and how AI can displace human workers.

The solution to the latter is difficult to determine. According to a May prediction by the World Economic Forum, the widespread use of AI technology might result in the loss of close to 14 million jobs by 2027 or 2% of the existing labor force.

Later on in the same month, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, told Congress that while AI would replace jobs, it can also create “much better” ones.

According to the report, 17% of survey respondents, or 1 in 4 respondents believed that the starting salary for AI “prompt engineers” will be greater than $300,000.

“With this expertise not yet widely available in the hiring market, those candidates with ChatGPT and AI skills will be highly sought after by progressive companies,” said Chief Career Advisor at ResumeBuilder, Stacie Haller.

“As this tech is still so new, there is a race to bring on employees with this skill for the company to stay cutting edge, and it looks like companies are willing to pay to do so,” Haller continues.

“Urgently needed” Job-seekers

Additionally, the competition to hire people with AI abilities has created a sense of urgency — 30% of corporate leaders searching for ChatGPT talents said they are hiring “urgently” for the positions, while 11% said it is “very urgent.”

According to a Business Insider roundup, positions requiring ChatGPT expertise range from more traditional jobs like product managers and copywriters to ones with titles like “machine learning engineer” and “AI data operations specialist,” with the exception that the job description mentions that candidates with ChatGPT expertise have a “competitive edge.”

