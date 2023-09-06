Priscilla said Elvis respected the fact that she was a teen

Priscilla Presley recently shared insights into the significant age difference between her and Elvis during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival for Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic, “Priscilla.” In the film, they depict her meeting Elvis when he was 24 and she was just 14.

The cultural icon emphasized that their connection was not driven by a physical relationship, but rather a profound emotional connection. She stressed that Elvis always respected her age. Priscilla recalled their initial connection on a military base in Germany, where they felt they could communicate openly.

Mutual understanding

According to Priscilla, their relationship was built on mutual understanding and the ability to confide in each other. She described herself as a good listener, someone Elvis could share his fears, hopes, and the enduring pain of losing his mother with during their time in Germany.

Despite her age, Priscilla believed she was mature beyond her years, which was the attraction for Elvis. She also revealed that their relationship was mostly kept private during that time, and she never divulged it to anyone, including her schoolmates.

Co-parenting Lisa Marie

Priscilla spoke about their separation in 1972, emphasizing that it was not because she didn’t love him but rather due to the challenging lifestyle. However, they remained close, co-parenting their daughter, Lisa Marie, and maintaining a strong bond.

During the press conference, Priscilla expressed her emotional reaction to watching the film about her life, praising Sofia Coppola for her meticulous work. She tearfully acknowledged that it’s a unique experience to see a movie based on one’s own life.

Movie based on Priscilla and Elvis?

Sofia Coppola’s movie, starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla, is based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me” and presents their story from her perspective. Notably, the film did not secure the rights to Elvis’s music, unlike Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film “Elvis.”

Priscilla Presley, who lost Elvis at the age of 42 in 1977 and her daughter Lisa Marie at the age of 54 in January, expressed nervousness about how audiences would perceive the movie, as it delves into her personal life and emotions. She hopes that viewers will understand and connect with the feelings, hurts, and sensitivities portrayed in the film.

