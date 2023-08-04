Harry and Meghan left out of royal commemoration for Queen’s anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been left out of the commemorations for the anniversary of the Queen’s death, and this is again a downward spiral for the Harry-Meghan tandem even though they are currently in Europe for the Invictus Games.

Despite their planned appearance in Germany next month, there has been no “outreach” from senior royals to the US-based couple, indicating a continued rift within the Royal Family.

Sources revealed that Harry and Meghan have not received any invitations to attend public or private commemorations of the solemn occasion. This absence of acknowledgment is particularly significant given the couple’s rocky relationship with the Royal Family since they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020.

The Harry-Meghan Tandem

Living in Montecito, California, with their two children, the Sussexes have not had an easy relationship with their British counterparts. After their departure, they have been vocal about their struggles within the monarchy and have openly criticized certain aspects of the institution. This has undoubtedly strained relationships, leading to a lack of communication and inclusion in significant events such as the anniversary of the Queen’s death.

Adding to the tension, Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, reportedly asked the couple to vacate their former residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, leaving them without a home in Britain. The situation further fuels the notion that the Sussexes are being sidelined within the Royal Family.

While Buckingham Palace has not yet made any formal announcements about how the family will spend the anniversary of the Queen’s death, it is evident that the Sussexes will not be part of the official commemorations. Instead, sources close to the couple have suggested that they might find a way to mark the significance of the occasion in their way.

As the Invictus Games draw near, the world will be watching to see how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle navigate the situation and how they choose to commemorate the anniversary in their way. The continued tension between the Sussexes and the Royal Family remains a topic of interest and speculation for royal watchers and the public alike.

