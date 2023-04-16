Quell panic attacks with this simple ice cube hack

Panic attacks are very unpleasant for many people and it feels almost like a near death experience despite not posing a big medical threat. Symptoms include shaking, dizziness and shortness of breath. Here’s a simple trick that can help keep a panic attack at bay.

Stop Panic Attacks

Long periods of stress to ingesting too much coffee to anxiety inducing interviews to travel anxiety, there’s a host of reasons that might bring about a panic attack.

One emergency method that can really help is to hold an ice cube in your hand. Focus on feeling the cold temperature and you may start feeling calmer.

This trick has become popular as a result of TikTok video by Dr Julie Smith, a psychologist who shares anti-anxiety tips with her 4.3 million followers. In the video she explains the hack saying that you can move the ice cube up and down you arm or rub it on your face. Alternatively you can even dip your face in a bowl of ice water and this really works when you’re feeling overwhelmed by emotions.

Smith says focusing on the sensations of the ice cube – instead of the uncomfortable panic attack symptoms works as a kind of calming meditation keeping you grounded.

Also it’s not just a TikTok hack but backed by scientific research which says that an ice compress or drinking ice cold water can slow your heart rate down.

Drawback

The only drawback to this hack against panic attacks is if you’re outside and may not have access to ice cubes. In those situations try and get a cup of ice water to drink but do remember that this hack is only a stop gap measure. If you are getting frequent panic attacks you may be suffering from panic disorder – for which you would need medical help in the longer run.

However this quick easy and versatile tool and can help anyone in almost any anxiety inducing situation.

Photo above is from Unsplash

