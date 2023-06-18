First it was quiet quitting now workers are talking to their bosses

Many people are not feeling good at work and employees continue to practice quiet quitting as a means of protest. Quiet quitting is defined as doing the bare minimum in order to keep your job and not get fired. According to a Gallup poll, half of the workers are not engaged in their job.

Workers are angry and resentful that their needs are not being met and they are unheard. Usually it’s always about low pay and long hours and many of them no longer have faith in their employers.

Gallup chief workplace scientist, Jim Harter says, “Employers are just not as in touch with employees.”

Gallup surveyed more than 60,000 people in the US and it was found that employees stayed at a job only when they felt engaged.

“If you feel like your employer isn’t giving you what you need to do your work, you’re going to be much less loyal – and looking for other work,” said Harter.

Quitting With Remote Work?

In addition to this many workers are resisting going back to the office with bosses insisting they should.

At some point in their lives, many people have worked for managers that pushed them towards quiet quitting. Usually this is because they feel undervalued and unappreciated. It is also possible that the managers were just being unfair or biased.

How do you get your employees back to being motivated?

According to Harvard Business Review, employers and managers need to take a good look at themselves. Do their team members feel valued? Open and honest dialogue is important and goes a long way.

The most important factor is trust. According to data from 113,000 leaders the number one behaviour that helps leaders be effective is trust.

What are the 3 elements of trust

Having positive relationships with all your subordinates. Engage and connect with them in a positive manner and enjoy doing this. Leaders need to deliver on their promises. Not just say things they don’t mean about possible future scenarios for the employee. Experts can bring clarity, a path forward and clear insight to build trust.

Tendency to blame workers

This is the common element in management but it’s important to realize that employees do want to love and cherish their jobs and contribute their energy, time and creativity, knowledge in a substantive and productive manner.

Read More News

