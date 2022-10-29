Ralph Fiennes condemns abuse against J.K Rowling

- Advertisement -

Shakespeare in Love actor Ralph Fiennes is not mincing words when it comes to defending Harry Potter writer J.K Rowling.

In an interview with the New York Times, Ralph Fiennes, 59 who also played Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films said, “JK Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings.

“It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centred human being. The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting. It’s appalling.”

“I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it’s not some obscene, uber-right-wing fascist.

“It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman.’ And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman.”

“Righteous anger is righteous, but often it becomes kind of dumb because it can’t work its way through the gray areas. It has no nuance.”

Interestingly he also spoke about his role as Lord Voldemort saying that he wasn’t keen to do it at first, “ I was a bit sniffy, I think, initially. I thought, ‘Oh, this is a children’s fantasy thing. I’m not sure.’”

Rowling has come under fire and been threatened on numerous occasions ever since she published an article on gender identity in 2020. The essay gave rise to huge conflicts on transgender rights. In August this year she got a death threat after expressing concern for Salman Rushdie.

A few months ago, Rowling opposed Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, a bill that is supposed to help trans people legally change their gender.

In April she organized a (Trans-exclusionary radical feminist) lunch during a trans-rights protest that was taking place.

Ralph Fiennes has been very supportive of Rowling, last year he had said in an interview with the Telegraph;

“I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her. I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing,” he said.

