Pablo Mari, an Arsenal defender, stabbed at a shopping centre in Italy

Pablo Mari has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a shopping centre in Milan where one other stabbing victim lost their life and another two are in serious condition.

The Arsenal defender is on loan at Monza for this season in Italy and is one of the six people who were attacked in the knife incident. Arsenal signed him from the Brazilian club Flamengo in 2020.

The authorities say the attacker has since been arrested and the Arsenal defender was initially thought to be in serious condition.

Mari is conscious in the hospital and will have surgery today to reduce muscle damage caused by a back wound.

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani told Sky Italy that Mari, who is 6ft 4ins tall, was “saved” due to his height, and that Mari had his son in the shopping trolley.

The attack took place on Thursday afternoon at the Milanofiori shopping center in Assago. The 29-year-old football player was shopping with his family when he was punched in the face and stabbed in the back.

According to Sky Italy, investigators have ruled out terrorism, and a 46-year-old man has been arrested.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said Mari “seems to be OK”.

“I know [club technical director] Edu has been in touch with his relatives,” said Arteta after Thursday’s 2-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

“He is in hospital. He seems to be ok. I will get a briefing now about what happened.”

According to Rai News, a man stole a knife from the Carrefour supermarket before attacking customers at random, including Mari.

The attacker was rushed by members of the public before the Carabinieri, one of Italy’s law enforcement agencies, took control of the situation and subdued the man.

The reason for the man’s attack against customers at the shopping centre is still unknown at the time of writing.

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

