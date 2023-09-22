Rami Malek, 42 and Emma Corin 27 confirms romance with PDA-packed dog walk

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have officially acknowledged their romantic relationship while out with their dog in London on Thursday.In images acquired by the Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor and the star of “The Crown” were captured sharing an affectionate kiss after months of speculation about their romance.

During their park date, Malek and Corrin, who identifies as non-binary, maintained a low profile.Malek, known for his role in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” was seen wearing a sweater, jeans, and a blue baseball cap, while Corrin sported a taupe trench coat and glasses.

Rami in romantic outing

The 27-year-old “My Policeman” star also revealed a new buzzcut as they cuddled with the 42-year-old Malek while holding a blue ball launcher for their dog.This romantic outing follows reports of the couple showing public displays of affection at a restaurant on August 9.

Although no photos were taken on that occasion, a diner at Buoy and Oyster in Kent, England, informed the Sun, “They were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes. They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see.”The insider added that they seemed “completely infatuated with each other and paid no attention to anyone else.”

Dine and wine

A separate source confirmed to Page Six that Rami and Corrin had dined at the establishment, enjoying local seafood and a few glasses of wine.”They were very discreet and quite friendly to all of the staff, who were very pleased and surprised to see them in our seaside town on a sunny afternoon,” our eyewitness said.

The eyewitness added that they hope the couple had a good time in Margate and they are welcome to come back again. Before this in July the duo sparked dating rumours when they were seen engrossed in conversation at Bruce Springsteen’s concert at Hyde Park in London.

PDA-packed sighting

This sighting fueled speculation about Malek’s separation from his long-time girlfriend, Lucy Boynton, with whom he had been in a relationship for five years.While they have not officially addressed the breakup, Malek’s passionate kiss with Corrin in London appears to confirm that he has moved on.

Corrin, who publicly identified as queer in April 2021, had not been in a high-profile relationship prior to her involvement with the “No Time to Die” star.

