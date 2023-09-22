The rise of Black Nationalists in America, worrying conservatives of all races 

Recently, there are talks about Black pride and Black culture. However, there are some ultra woke individuals who identify themselves as “Black Nationalists”. This is concerning not only White people, but also the other races in America as well. X users are heavily criticising the Biden administration as it is seemingly allowing this to happen.

The Post Millennial states, Othal Wallace, a Black Nationalist, was found guilty of manslaughter for fatally shooting Florida police officer Jason Raynor in the head in 2021. The verdict was delivered on Saturday, just before 11:30 a.m., and Wallace was promptly arrested without displaying any visible reaction.

Furthermore, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood expresses disappointment, stating that the lesser charge of manslaughter for the murder of Officer Raynor was a disheartening outcome. Wallace, originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, had shot Raynor, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The rise of the Black Nationalists in America

Meanwhile J6 "insurrectionists" are getting years in prison for simply being present. Make it make sense. — ©️rypto_Achilles (@CryptoTrader_K) September 20, 2023

In addition to this, users state that those involved in the January 6th Capitol riots are receiving harsher sentencing than this man. To the conservatives, this seems to be an irony as unaliving someone apparently isn’t as severe as storming a government building.

Yes, the war is coming! — John Smith (@optionshappybus) September 21, 2023

Now, the conservatives are calling for a war against the liberal woke supporters for allowing this to happen. Furthermore, X users state that this problem will be fixed with violence. It is quite concerning as we have been living in an era of relative calmness in society. Unfortunately, the country is entering a violence phase.

Sack everyone in power. — Linden Hnatiuk (@hnatiuk_linden) September 20, 2023

There are calls for the sacking of the Democrat government for not treating their citizens fairly. It appears that the Republicans may win over the Democrats in the next election especially at the rate conservatives are voicing out their opinions. Prior to this, there would be a balance of comments on X regarding matters like these.

Or just simply teach people to not make any judgement based on others by their skin color or race and instead just judge others only by their actions and behavior. — Cazseh3 (@Caseh34) September 20, 2023

Users state that it is better to not patronise Black people by thinking they are helpless. If an individual of any colour did a crime, they should be able to stomach a solid punishment from the justice system.

