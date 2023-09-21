X users claim history is being rewritten as children book claims Britain was a “Black” country 

The narrative of the woke agenda is to rewrite and completely change history to show that the oppressed were actually ruling the oppressors. However, to many, this does not seem entirely too accurate. Conservatives are calling out a children’s book that is claiming Britain was a “Black” country centuries ago.

The Daily Mail states, a new children’s history book, “Brilliant Black British History” by Nigerian-born author Atinuke, claims that Stonehenge was constructed by black people during a time when Britain was described as a ‘black country’. Aimed at children aged seven and above, the book emphazises that every British person comes from a migrant and asserts that the first Britons were black.

Furthermore, it also suggests that Cheddar Man, a 10,000-year-old individual, had extremely dark skin. However, some experts contest these claims, pointing to research indicating that the Neolithic builders of Stonehenge had paler skin and descended from Anatolian populations.

They are rewriting history Then when you argue with them they will tell you it is cultural appropriation. We must do something — fer.eth (@thisisferpect) September 19, 2023

It seems that the woke agenda is backfiring to those “oppressed” as the majority of people are vehemently disagreeing with it. Following that, users feel that if they speak out about it publicly, they will receive harsh criticisms from the woke crowd. Offensive incidents like these are supporting the rise of conservatism and right wing ideology in Europe.

Netflix would never make Tarzan black — Xavier Angel (@llXavierAngell) September 20, 2023

In addition to this, X users are resorting to racist caricatures towards Black people. A user uploads a photo of “Tarzan” who is Black, which looks like a caricature of a Black person. However, many assume that Netflix’s woke-factuation will never make Tarzan a Black man as it would obviously spike up the sensitivity of the woke crowd.

Time to bring back book burning — ghoopy black (@GhoopyB) September 20, 2023

There is a calling to a massive book burning as users are showing displeasure towards the historical evidence being falsified. Others are encouraging parents and book enthusiasts to purchase old books as they are factually more accurate. The woke culture seems to ironically make things harder for the minorities in Europe and America as the stigmatisation towards them is unfortunately increasing.

