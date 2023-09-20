Conservatives cheering Pennsylvania students protesting over trans and non-binary students using girls bathroom

School students in Pennsylvania are staging a protest against trans and non-binary students using the girls bathroom. Furthermore, users are cheering at the fact the students are brave enough to do so. In the eyes of the conservatives, those who disagree with the woke agenda are typically silenced.

The New York Post states, after the Perkiomen Valley School District in Pennsylvania declined to implement a policy aligning restroom use with biological sex, hundreds of students staged a walkout. Concerned about the safety and privacy of girls, John Ott, the walkout’s organizer, expressed their determination to protect female students.

Stephanie, Ott’s mother, criticized the district for prioritizing transgender students over everyone’s well-being. Policy 720 was proposed following a social media post by local father Tim Jagger, who claimed his daughter was emotionally affected after encountering a transgender student in a school bathroom.

This is what it takes. Men and women protesting en masse. Not leaving it to just a few who are then harassed and ostracised. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) September 20, 2023

Several X users are showing their shock towards the situation. Furthermore, for the most part, the trans community states that they are oppressed. However, most conservatives on X claim that the contrary is true. The fact that there are significantly more cis individuals, it is ironic that they have to protest for their own safety.

Hahahaha! There’s some truth to that! — Jean Price (@Eyzofsage) September 20, 2023

Some X users claim that transwomen are mansplaining women on how to be real women. Following that, conservatives feel that this is the truth towards the situation. There are some individuals who are genuinely suffering from body dysmorphia and are in fact transgender. Unfortunately, there are several men taking advantage of this situation, placing biological women in danger.

Also shocking is how quickly we're arrived here. Ten year ago you would've been laughed at if you predicted this would be happening by the 2020s. — Colom (@m_colom_) September 20, 2023

Others state that 10 years ago, the idea of students protesting over a bathroom would have been laughable. Despite this, it seems that we are living in such a reality. Most users find the state of public schools alarming and concerning that a student protest was necessary for the school board to listen to them.

