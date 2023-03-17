Did they find Rasheem Carter or was it a natural death?

Rasheem Carter, a Black man from Mississippi who was declared missing late last year was found dead but police is still querying on how did he die, a recently-released autopsy report indicated.

Carter’s family is calling for a federal probe into his death. They believe that there was foul play contrary to what the police have stated.

Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston told NBC News that the department maintains its stand that no foul play was involved in Carter’s death as earlier evidence “didn’t suggest anything.”

“Nothing is being swept under the rug,” Houston said. “There’s nothing to hide.”

On the other hand, Atty. Ben Crump said in a press conference that “One thing is for certain…. This was not a natural death. This represents a young man who was killed.”

Rasheem Found?

Crump, along with his co-counsel Carlos Moore, is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to open a federal investigation into Carter’s death.

The question remains a mystery on how did the young man Rasheem die and this has caused his family to press on the authorities to find out.

“They have recently found remains that they believe are also Rasheem Carter at another part of where he went missing, and what that tells us is, this was a nefarious act. This was an evil act. Somebody did that to Rasheem Carter. And we cannot let them get away with this,” Crump added.

“Clearly Rasheem’s death was not a natural death,” Ricky McDonald, president of the Jefferson County NAACP chapter, said at the press conference.

“After Rasheem was found shortly after law enforcement there says that it was no foul play. How can it not be foul play when he was found in this state? How can it not be foul play.” They continued to ask.

