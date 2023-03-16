Stanford Law School students demand their speech be protected 

A significant controversy is on going at Stanford Law School, with students demanding that their freedom of speech be protected. The situation arose after a conservative judge was silenced by students, prompting a dean to apologise to the judge.

The Daily Mail states that the judge, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, was met with a disappointing and unprofessional reception. The university’s pious dean subjected him to a berating speech, while students hurled insults at him. Frustrated and upset, Duncan has demanded an apology for the treatment he received.

Due to the show of solidarity with Duncan, students expressed their disapproval of the dean’s behaviour. They proceed by covering her whiteboard with signs promoting free speech and demanding an apology. The students also state the importance of counter-speech, which is a fundamental aspect of free speech.

As the class came to an end, Martinez left the room to find herself face to face with a group of law students wearing black masks with the message, “Counter-speech is free speech.” The scene was a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting free speech rights.

Reactions towards the students demanding the protection of their free speech

I’m confused. Are they learning to be adovocates or lawyers? — Storm (@stormrobinson) March 11, 2023

A video on Twitter shows the students arguing with the judge, silencing him with their opinions. Because of this, a netizen condemns the students citing that they are comfortable in treating a judge poorly. Furthermore, these students will definitely be the future judges in America, and the netizen adds that “wokeism” will add havoc towards society.

And ask the Chinese people living through Mao’s cultural revolution. Eerily similar. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 11, 2023

Furthermore, there are accusations of them inhibiting “mob behaviour.” Some are suggesting that this can take a bad turn and make the future of America bleak. Conservative netizens are using the Nazi and communism regimes as an example of free speech oppression.

Lol, you can’t question someone that you don’t even let speak in the first place. Logic and rhetoric: Learn it, live it, love it! 🙂🙃 — Jennifer Robison (@_JRobison) March 12, 2023

Besides that, liberal netizens are also sharing their opinions. One netizen states that conservatives are advocating for Americans to not question authority. However, a commenter responds by saying that you can’t question someone when they are not speaking.

The divide between the right and left is ever growing and we can see that especially on social media. Discussions among those with different political ideologies should exist. Regardless, it should be done in a peaceful and calm manner.

