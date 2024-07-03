‘Raw-Dogging’: A new travel trend that’s taking off

In the ever-evolving world of travel, a bizarre new trend is capturing the attention of adventurous male travelers: “raw-dogging.”

This rising phenomenon involves enduring a flight in near-total sensory deprivation, preceding all the usual in-flight entertainment and services. No headphones, no movies, no music, no books, and not even food or water. The goal? To sit silently and screen-free, embracing the journey in its purest, most unadulterated form.

Why are some men drawn to this minimalist style of flying? For starters, financial savings play a significant role. Budget airlines often charge a premium for in-flight amenities, so by opting out, passengers can keep more money in their pockets.

But beyond the economic aspect, there’s a deeper, almost philosophical appeal. Proponents of raw-dogging argue that disconnecting from constant stimulation offers a rare chance for mental clarity and reflection, allowing them to achieve a Zen-like state of calm.

Raw-dogging

For others, raw-dogging is a test of endurance—a way to push their physical and mental limits. It’s about proving their strength and resilience. British DJ Wudini, for example, proudly shared his accomplishment on TikTok: “Just raw-dogged a 7-hour flight (new personal best). No headphones, no movie, no water, nothing. Incredible. The power of my mind knows no bounds.”

However, this trend is not without its risks and challenges. Prolonged periods without hydration or movement can lead to serious health issues like dehydration and deep vein thrombosis. Staying hydrated and moving around occasionally is crucial for maintaining physical well-being during long flights. Additionally, the lack of distractions can lead to boredom and anxiety, making the journey mentally taxing.

There’s also a safety concern. In an emergency, passengers who are not engaged might be less alert and responsive to safety instructions and procedures. Despite these potential downsides, the allure of raw-dogging is growing, particularly among younger male travellers. Social media platforms like TikTok and Reddit are brimming with posts and videos documenting personal experiences and challenges related to this trend.

While comprehensive data on the prevalence of raw-dogging is still limited, anecdotal evidence suggests it’s gaining traction. As more travellers share their stories, this minimalist approach to flying may continue to captivate those seeking a unique, reflective, and challenging travel experience.

Source: ‘RAW-DOGGING’ ON FLIGHTS: A NEW TREND AMONG MALE TRAVELERS

