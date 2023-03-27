Reese Witherspoon to divorce husband Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage

Actress Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent hubby Jim Toth have broken up. The news of their spilt was issued in a statement on March 24.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Ironically the announcement was made just two days before what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary.

Jim Toth From 2011

“There is no drama, no event or reason. They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child. You will see them out there co-parenting together.”

The couple have a child Tennessee James Toth, 10.

Jim Toth met Witherspoon in 2010 at a party in a friend’s house and tied the knot in 2011. Toth had once said, “I’m gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I’m going to take care of your. I’m gonna do this so much that you’re gonna get used to it.”

Witherspoon also has two children, Ava Philippe, 23 and Deacon Phillippe 19, with her other ex Ryan Philippe whom she divorced in 2008.

One source told People magazine, “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

In 2016, Witherspoon had then said of Jim Toth, “He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together… He’s very patients and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”

NOTE: The photo above is from YouTube screen grab

