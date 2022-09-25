Rehair Lab – Ground-Breaking Innovation to Counter Male Pattern Baldness!

- Advertisement -

Hair is a crucial part of anyone’s personality. Balding is a rising phenomenon across the world with over 25% of men going bald before the age of 21. Needless to say, once lost, it’s kind of impossible to get your hair back naturally.

Rehair lab – a hair regrowth and transplant specialist company founded in 2021 has found an innovative solution to the woes of balding men in Singapore. Their Modern Hair Replacement System.

Their product coincides with their years of research and the aim to develop a solution that’s non-invasive, non-surgical and gives customers the freedom to customize their looks.

“When we founded Rehair Lab, we did not expect to see such a prevalence of hair problems among men, and listen to the number of painful stories on how past treatments did not work for them. We knew we had to help them. Our solution is a simple one, but most importantly it works and we are able to help men regain their confidence without affecting their scalps or pockets much!”, says Alex Ding, one of Rehair Lab’s founders.

Rehair Lab’s Modern Hair Replacement System

Rehair Lab’s solution to the persistent and growing problem of hair loss stems from years of research.

Their team spent a considerable time researching the different kinds of hair loss and transplant treatments in the market and their dynamics. They discovered that the majority of people suffering from hair loss chose to get a transplant or go for scalp treatments with unsatisfying results at the end of the day.

Others tried out herbal treatments and wigs but they too, weren’t happy with the results these options produced.

Rehair Lab’s team developed a solution with an invisible base, natural hair and ventilation to cover up bald patches. The solution is uniquely customized to the style of each customer including hair color and cuts.

100% natural hair is used to create this system – providing the perfect density to overall look and appearance and the system can be worn while playing sports as well.

How Does The Modern Hair Replacement Treatment Work

Rehair Lab’s focus is to deliver a product that is easily accessible to their clients in Singapore. Getting your hair replacement treatment done is also simplified by the following process:

Step 1 – Appointment

Customers can book a consultation with Rehair Lab experts via WhatsApp and call.

Step 2 – Consultation

A Rehair Lab expert will assess your hairline and determine which head piece suits your needs best.

Step 3 – Customization

The expert then customizes the headpiece’s size and shape according to your bald patches.

Step 4 – Attachment

The customized headpiece is expertly attached to your hair line and adjustments are made to make it a perfect fit

Step 5 – Finalisation

The stylist will then finish off the process with a suitable haircut or style.

When it comes to hair loss solutions, you may think that the only great options in the market are expensive transplants. However, something like the treatment invented by Rehair Lab can save you money and also lasts longer.

Find out more about Rehair Lab’s hair replacement service at www.rehairlab.com.

