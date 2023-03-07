‘Rent-and-sell’ leads to the arrest of Texas woman

An unidentified Texas woman rented a car for $10,000 then tried selling it. She was arrested over the weekend and was charged with third-degree auto theft and second-degree tampering.

The car was a 2022 Toyota Camry, and she attempted to sell the nearly brand-new car for about half of its value.

The incident was posted on Facebook, Sunday, by the Humble Police Department saying an officer was identified by another person who said he was trying to buy a car from the Texas woman he found online, but believed it to be stolen.

Police said the seller agreed to meet with the buyer at a later time to complete the transaction and take a picture of their Texas driver’s license and the title of the vehicle.

The buyer told police he thought there was something off about the license and police said he was right.

“Upon running the information from the license, it was found that nothing matched up,” police said.

Officers used the VIN from the fake vehicle title and contacted the owner of the Camry, who said it was a rental and was not for sale.

Collaborating with police, the buyer agreed to meet with the citizen after settling on a price of $10,000.

When the two met, police arrested and charged the Texas woman.

Car Thefts And the Texas woman

A recent study by QuoteWizard revealed that auto thefts have increased by 15% across the state of Texas.

”We found cities like McAllen, Laredo, El Paso, Sugarland, Richardson, San Antonio, they have all seen car theft increases of nearly 50 percent over the last decade,” said Nick VinZant, senior research analyst for QuoteWizard.

Penal Code Section 31.07 is what governs auto theft or unauthorized use of a vehicle in Texas. It is classified as a state jail felony and punishable by a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Moreover, law enforcement sometimes charges auto theft under its general theft laws. This second classification, however, is frequently reserved for cases in which a vehicle is worth more than $30,000, and is classified as a third-degree felony and will lead to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

