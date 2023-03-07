Woman Criticises Male Superficiality While Preferring Men Over 6 foot 2

It is common knowledge to know that men are generally superficial when it comes to dating, not all of them but a number are. A woman claims this exact statement, but at the same time, contradicts herself by saying she will not date shorter men.

According to ShareCare, nearly half of the women surveyed in dating ads state a preference for taller men, while only a small percentage of men said they prefer shorter women. Researchers then conducted an online survey of 54 men and 131 women who had similar height averages to those in the dating ads.

The study shows that the percentage of women who prefer taller men increased to 55%, while the percentage of men who prefer shorter women was at 37%. Generally, it is clear that a good chunk of women on dating apps prefer men taller than them.

Woman wants a 6 foot 2 man while claiming they’re superficial

"Men are SO superficial, btw I ONLY date 6ft2+ men." pic.twitter.com/rtrFP8oxAt — whatever (@whatever) March 5, 2023

On a podcast done by Whatever, the woman made the contradictory remark citing that she would never date a man shorter than 6 foot 2. Her justification for this statement is that she likes “tall dudes.” She is only 5 foot 5.

For clarification, I said 5’9” because that is the average height of a man. I’m not placing any kind of value on anybody based on height. — Kat Kanada (@KatrinaPanova) March 6, 2023

Another woman comments that she will regret her stance against shorter men. Furthermore, this netizen claims that the woman will definitely reduce her expectations once she’s older. In the end, a 5 foot 9 guy is still taller than her.

There's nothing wrong with her having preferences. The hypocrisy is her calling men superficial and then saying she screens out 96%+ of men based on something superficial like height. — Cato the Elder (@CatotheE) March 5, 2023

A Twitter user defended the woman citing that it is her personal preference, and that it is okay to have one. Despite this, another person responds saying that the woman should not complain about others being superficial when she is the same. The other person then claims that her requirements wipe out a majority of men.

I can understand that. My childhood crush is 5'8", and part of me will always like him. On the bright side: closer in height means easier to smooch! 😊 — Gabbie.kda (@WenChansey) March 5, 2023

Others are stating that they don’t mind men who are under 6 feet. For some, those that are extremely tall can be intimidating. Generally, most people, whether it be a man or a woman, would prefer someone who is genuine and sincere.

