Explosive report suggests involvement of Trump’s team in Georgia voting breach

Fresh evidence has emerged in the ongoing investigation by Georgia prosecutors into former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to reverse his defeat in the Peach State.

The prosecutors have reportedly obtained a trove of evidence consisting of text messages and emails that provide a direct link between Trump’s allies and the voting system breach.

These findings suggest that the breach was not a grassroots endeavor led by local supporters but rather a meticulously orchestrated effort stemming from Trump’s inner circle.

This revelation further fuels suspicions that the breach was a top-down initiative initiated by Trump’s campaign, all in an aggressive bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The evidence in Georgia

Among the compelling pieces of evidence is a revealing text message dated January 1, 2021. The message reads, “Just landed back in DC with the Mayor, huge things starting to come together!”

While not explicitly named, the reference to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney at the time, seems unmistakable.

The players

Central to the scheme was Misty Hampton, a former Coffee County elections official, who extended a written invitation falsely suggesting that the county’s voting machines were susceptible to ballot manipulation.

This invitation was then circulated by Katherine Friess, an attorney affiliated with Trump’s inner circle. Friess had connections to Sullivan Strickler, a firm employed by Trump’s team to unearth evidence of voter fraud in Georgia. The trail of communication indicates a coordinated effort to exploit the vulnerability of the voting system.

While Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, vehemently denies any involvement by his client in this elaborate scheme, the mounting evidence could spell fresh legal troubles for Trump. Currently facing three indictments, including a federal charge related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president may soon find himself confronted with a fourth indictment.

