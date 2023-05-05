Why are Republicans still backing Trump despite the scandals?

Despite the fact that Donald Trump seems to be plagued with problems, what with scandals involving adult film stars and indictments, the Republicans still seem to be backing him.

According to a Morning Consult poll, Trump had 58 percent of Republican support in the 2024 Republican nomination contest, compared to Ron DeSantis’ 21 percent. Mike Pence came in third with 7% followed by Nikki Haley, Liz Cheney and Vivek Ramaswamy with 3% each.

Support From Republicans

Last December DeSantis looked like a viable alternative to Trump and was ready for a post-Trump future. But now he hasn’t even officially declared that he’s running for President and his strategy of not responding to Trump’s frequent attacks is clearly not working.

The reason? Republicans like Trump and his staying power. Because despite events that tend to finish most people off, Trump still appears to be unscathed and this includes the two impeachments and the findings on the Access Hollywood tapes.

Furthermore other Republicans who have challenged Trump have been cast out of politics, these include people Liz Cheney, Bob Crocker and Jeff Flake.

In a New York Times op-ed reporter Frank Luntz said,

“Like Republican primary voters nationwide, the focus group participants still respect him, most still believe in him, a majority think the 2020 election was stolen, and half still want him to run again in 2024,”

“I’ve found, based on my focus groups since 2015, that roughly a third of Trump voters prioritize the character of the country and the people who run it — and that’s enough to change the 2024 outcome,” Luntz wrote.

Competing Ideology

“It’s not about beating Mr. Trump with a competing ideology. It’s about offering Republicans the contrast they seek: a candidate who champions his agenda but with decency, civility, and a commitment to personal responsibility and accountability.”

“Mar-a-Lago has become Grand Central Terminal for politicians, political hacks, lobbyists, and out-of-touch elites who have ignored, forgotten, and betrayed the people they represent. Worse yet, with incessant fund-raising, often targeting people who can least afford to give, Mr. Trump has become a professional politician reflecting the political system he was elected to destroy,” he wrote.

Photo above is from Wikipedia

