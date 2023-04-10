Rick Johnson admits taking bribe money for medical marijuana licenses

Rick Johnson, 70, and former head of Michigan’s medical marijuana licensing board and former state House speaker admitted to taking more than $110,000 in bribes to help businesses get medical marijuana licenses.

Johnson, a Republican, served as the chair of the licensing board from 2017 to 2019 and previously served as the state House speaker from 2001 to 2004, according to state records.

“Public corruption is a poison to any democracy,” US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said in a news release.

“Those who wield the power of state have a sacred obligation to serve the people they represent. But when a government official takes a bribe, they spurn that solemn duty – in favor of the connected, the crooked, and ultimately themselves.”

Sentence and fines for Rick Johnson

Johnson faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 and must repay the $110,200 that he received in cash payments and benefits, according to the plea agreement.

Johnson, and three other individuals who were charged related to the case, have agreed to cooperate with the FBI and the US attorney’s office in the investigation, according to the US attorney’s office.

If Johnson fully cooperates, the US attorney’s office may file a motion to reduce his sentence.

Johnson “provided valuable non-public information about the anticipated rules and operation of the board and assistance with license application matters,” the court filing states.

John Dalaly, who obtained a marijuana business license, has agreed to plead guilty to providing at least $68,200 in cash and other benefits to Johnson, including two private flights to Canada, according to court documents.

Filings show that two lobbyists, Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown, have also agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to pass bribes to Johnson.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. A decade later, voters approved the recreational use of marijuana.

