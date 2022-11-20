Rihanna says she wants Beyonce to model for Savage X Fenty

- Advertisement -

It appears Rihanna is a super fan of Beyonce and the singer and entrepreneur said that if anyone were to walk the runway (as a model) for her Savage X Fenty line it should be Beyonce.

“Beyonce, I mean Beyonce got the body. That would just trump everything for me,” she said.

Both women are huge stars in the music industry and as a point of interest, it was Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z who discovered Rihanna.

Savage X Fenty has featured a number of celebrities including Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp and Marsal Martin.

Beyonce also has her own fashion line called Ivy Park. Rihanna recently released her latest fashion showcase titled the Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. The showcase featured the above celebrities among others although Depp’s involvement did spark some controversy on social media.

At the show Rihanna made a stunning appearance in a blue corset with floral detail, sheer gloves, stockings and a black tulle shrug. Rihanna moved to the music while showing off lingerie and her hair was left to hang naturally.

Mother Nature Model

Before the show was aired Rihanna told People magazine that she considers herself to be in the Mother Nature section of the show.

“I’m looking forward to people seeing it. It’s my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise.”

Rihanna also released her new song on October 28 titled Lift Me Up which is from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

“I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies. I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are – and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That’s exciting.”

Other celebrities who were also in the show were Anita, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, Angela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Rickey Thompson, Simu Liu, Taylor Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko.

“This show is obnoxious. This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge,” said Rihanna.

