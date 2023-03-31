Rishi Sunak says he will fight hard to stop Humza Yousaf from breaking up the UK

Rishi Sunak has said that he will do everything he can to stop Scotland’s new First Minister Humza Yousaf from breaking up the UK. The Prime Minister said he will block Yousaf’s bid for a re-run independence referendum.

“I am very clear that I passionately believe in our union… I care about our union, I think it is very precious,” he said.

“When my grandparents emigrated to this country they didn’t come to England, they came to the United Kingdom and that is because the UK represented a really powerful set of values and ultimately it is those values that bind us all together. It is not geography.

Humza Yousaf – First Muslim Leader In Scotland

“That idea that inspired my grandparents to emigrate here, the idea of what the United Kingdom stood for, what we were all about as a society, as a community, that is powerful, it is inspiring and I will fight very hard to protect it everyday that I am in this job.”

- Advertisement -

The referendum call was rejected on March 27 just after Yousaf became the Scottish National Party’s (SNP) new leader replacing Nicola Sturgeon.

Sunak’s spokesperson said that both Scotland and Britain want politicans who will focus on the issues that matter most to them; reducing inflation, dealing with the cost of living crisis and reducing waiting time in the public health system.

Yousaf had the official swearing in ceremony on March 30. He is the first Muslim to become leader of a major political party in the United Kindgom. He has pledged to gain independence for Scotland. “We will be the team, we will be the generation that delivers independence for Scotland.”

Referendums

He wants to exercise the powers under Section 30 of the Scotland Act to allow the Scottish parliament to legislate for a referendum on independence.

During his victory speech Yousaf had said, “To those in Scotland who don’t quite yet share that passion that I do for independence, I will aim to earn your trust by continuing to ensure that we govern well [and] focusing on the priorities that matter to all of us.”

- Advertisement -

He is also Scotland’s youngest leader ever.

Read More News

NOTE: Photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts