Eating insects packaged as meat to be the norm?

Crazy ideas spouting that eating insects are our future since eating them as meat can potentially save the world. There are speculations that these vermin can have the required amount of protein we need to function daily. Some even state that they can replace real animals if we learn how to make them taste the same.

According to IFLScience, insects are viewed as unacceptable and unappetizing food in Europe and North America, despite being regularly consumed by 2 billion people in Asia, Africa, and South America. Beetles, caterpillars, bees, wasps, and ants are insects that people eat mostly around the world.

For some, insects are appealing because they have less environmental impact and require less water and food than cows or pigs. They can also be raised in less space and are high in protein. Researchers have been trying to find ways to encourage Western adults to accept insects as food, but children have been largely ignored. To study children’s reactions, they present edible insects to them. Eating insects any one?

Twitter Users React To Eating Insects

Twitter page Clown World posted a screenshot of the article from IFLScience. Their caption is simply an emoji vomiting. It is understandable as who would be happy to eat specifically insects for the rest of their lives?

A Twitter user replies with a meme of a distorted Greta Thunberg saying that eating these creatures will “please the weather god.” It is a popular opinion for the right wingers to trash talk environmentalists like her.

Lol, yes and seriously. — Noah Returned (@Philoctetes3333) March 28, 2023

Others are stating that children are repulsed by vegetables, let alone eating insects. They are most likely going to avoid a trend like this. Furthermore, another Twitter user agrees with this statement. Influencing children to eat bugs is not the way to save the world.

There are a number of Twitter users that claim it is unhealthy for the human body to eat bugs. However, the BBC states that insects contain valuable nutrients like amino acids and protein, and surprisingly, they can provide as much or even more protein than beef. Most insect species also have low fat content, with less than 5g per serving.

Additionally, consuming insects is environmentally friendly. Entomophagy, or the practice of eating insects, could play a role in reducing world hunger and pollution. With a growing global population, there is a need for increased food production, and insects offer a potential solution as they are abundant.

In conclusion, would you be willing to eat insects in the future? Will real animal meat be reserved for the top elites in the world or will the general population continue with their vehement disagreement towards eating bugs?

