Rocker Mod Sun breaks silence on Avril Lavigne breakup

Rocker Mod Sun has opened up about his split from Avril Lavigne, sharing his heartbreak. Last week the musician, 35 and songstress, 38 broke up after a two-year relationship. Mod Sun’s rep told Page Six that both he and Lavigne ‘were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour.’

Mod Sun is broken-hearted over the breakup

Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, took to Instagram on Tuesday with an emotional post, writing: ‘In 1 week my entire life completely changed…

‘I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.

‘Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.’

- Advertisement -

According to TMZ, Lavigne called off the engagement with the rocker after the duo were ‘on and off’ for the past couple months.

Fans show their support

Thousands of fans flooded the Instagram post, which included a selfie of the “Down” performer as well as photos from his tour, with words of encouragement after his breakup.

“You’re so loved, don’t forget that ok? 🌟✨keep your head up, you’ve accomplished so much !!!!! Sending you all my positive energy,” one person wrote.

“You deserve happiness my friend, the right one will find you❤️,” another commented.

- Advertisement -

“We’re all here for you my friend! Just like your music will always be there for us!” a third follower of the rocker added.

Despite his bump in the road, the rep assured ticketholders that Mod Sun would press on with his tour.

“The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour,” his rep shared.

The split happened after Lavigne was photographed hanging out with Tyga and a group of friends during a late night outing in Malibu, Calif. However, according to a source close to the situation, Lavigne and the rapper are “just friends.”

The couple was very much in love

- Advertisement -

Prior to their split, Mod Sun, 35, shared insight on his relationship with the Grammy nominee, 38.

“I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you,” he told E! News’ Francesca Amiker Feb. 12. “I have found that person. I’m with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person.”

Read More News

Related Posts